Is your cat sick? How to recognise early signs of illness in your feline friend

Cats are known to be mysterious and it takes a bit of time before you begin to decode the intricacies of their behaviour and what brings them comfort. However, once you get past the initial barrier, your feline companion could be a joy to be with and a source of great comfort. Cats are independent and they may not rely too much on you. Sometimes, they also tend to hide signs of sickness and one has to pay close attention to their cats to notice if they are not doing well. (Also read: International Cat Day: 5 ways to pamper your feline friend)

"Cat owners know that their beloved feline friend is a complex, but also deeply loving individual, who brings them a world of comfort and company, while also retaining their independence. As such, symptoms of sickness in cats can be very subtle, and hence difficult to notice. So, if at any point you suspect that your cat doesn't seem like their usual self, do not wait too long. You should seek medical advice for your cat's health at the earliest, and schedule an appointment for a veterinary examination," says Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital.

SURVIVAL INSTINCT

Cats have a habit of concealing their illness and agony by acting as if everything is great. This is due to their long-standing evolutionary habits. Cats have utilised this as a means of defending themselves against larger predators to whom they would be an easy prey if their vulnerability were exposed. This means that the first symptom of 'something not being right' for a cat parent is when the cat is unusually quiet or inactive and keeps to themselves more than usual, even avoiding them altogether. However, this also implies that your cat could be sick for a long time before you notice it.

SAFETY CHECKS

Thus, having frequent wellness checks for your cats is highly suggested, as the veterinarian will be able to detect subtle indicators or diagnose a problem that may take a long time for you to discover.

While it may vary greatly from one cat to another, the recommended frequency of wellness check-ups, as per Dr Sharma, is as follows, depending on the age and health considerations:

• For kittens who are 0-6 months old: Every 1-2 months

• For cats that are 7months to 2 years old: Every 6 months

• For cats that are 3-6 years old: Yearly

• For 7-10 years old cats: Yearly

• For 11-14 years old cats: Twice yearly

• For cats that are older than 15 years of age: Twice yearly

Cat owners must also keep a watch on a few things in general, just to stay safe. Changes in general appearance, their energy levels, how sociable they are, the appearance of their coat of fur and/or the amount of shedding, their appetite, litterbox usage, respiration, or secretions from the eyes or nose, are all signs of illnesses in cats.

EARLY SIGNS OF ILLNESSES IN CATS

Dr Sharma says as a cat parent, there are a few more things that you may observe as early signs.

- You may notice your cat having a sudden lack of interest in things or activities they earlier enjoyed, or a sudden change or slow down. In such cases, notify your veterinarian right away and schedule a check-up or telemedicine visit.

- The cat may sit in a slumped stance, move less smoothly than before, fail to elevate its head properly, or carry its tail in an abnormal manner. Sometimes, it could even be a combination of symptoms rather than a single symptom.

- If your cat isn't feeling well, you may also notice a sudden weight loss, which is a strong warning sign. You will notice it more easily if your cat has otherwise been healthy.

- A sudden loss of appetite, decreased water consumption, or dehydration in your cat could indicate that medical attention is required.

- If you notice a difference in the way your cat feels when you run your hands over their ribs and spine, or if you notice frailty or they seem to be less affectionate or more easily irritable, consult your veterinarian at the earliest.

"However, ultimately, prevention is always better than a cure, and so, if you make sure to check up on your cat's health on a regular basis, you can avoid situations like this," concludes Dr Vinod Sharma.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON