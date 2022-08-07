International Cat Day: 5 ways to pamper your feline friend

Free-spirited and extremely cute, cats make for a popular pet and although they require your pampering and attention throughout the year, there is a special day dedicated for them on August 8 every year. International Cat Day was created in the year 2002 by International Fund for Animal Welfare in order to raise awareness about cats and learn ways to help and protect them. In 2020, International Cat Care, a not-for-profit British organisation took over the celebration of the day. (Also read: The cat video game Stray benefits real cats; here's how)

When compared to dogs, cats are considered a more independent pet and the instances of them suffering from separation anxiety is less than dogs. They can spend hours in their own company and have the reputation of being aloof but as per new studies, they do care about people and prefer interacting with them as compared to eating or playing with a toy.

"The majority of cat owners are well aware of what their cats like and dislike. Cats seem pretty easy going when it comes to their requirements unlike a dog who likes to get in our face when they want something, cats play it cool. However, cats love to be petted just like any self-respecting dog," says Kartik Gupta, Co-Founder of Goofy Tails.

Here are 5 ways to pamper your fluffy friend as per Gupta:

1. Give them interactive toys

Make playtime fun again by getting an interactive toy. Watching them play and learn will be so much fun, no matter how old or young they are! It will keep your cat busy physically and also provide mental exercise. Cat toys normally interactive or with Catnip/Silver vine work best and for some even cardboard-based scratchers do well

2. Create a comfortable space for them

Offer your cat plenty of comfortable places to sleep, such as a comfy new cat bed, a cat sofa, or a window perch. Your cat will love having several places around the house dedicated to their naps. Cats love their own space in the home.

3. Pamper them with a "spa day"

You can pamper your cat friend by brushing their luscious trunks and help remove loose fur to trim fur balls or tangles. Treat your cat to a spa day. Take your cat to the groomer for shampoo, brushing, nail trimming and other skin and coat care. This level of pampering is also a good way to keep your cat healthy and free of tangles, long nails and unkempt fur.

4. Make some homemade goodies and food

Instead of relying on kibble for every meal, why not consult a nutritionist and make your own cat food? Ideally, a cat's diet should contain high-quality protein and some healthy fats. There are several recipes for homemade cat food on the Internet that can be added to your pet's regular diet.

5. Switch to natural litter, recycled paper or activated carbon

Treat your cat like royalty by switching to a healthier, cleaner litter made from recycled paper or activated carbon to create planet-friendly compostable cat litter.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON