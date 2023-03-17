Evening brief: Congress slams BJP chief JP Nadda for calling Rahul Gandhi 'anti-national', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The Congress on Friday slammed BJP chief JP Nadda for calling Rahul Gandhi 'anti-national'.(Hindustan Times)

'Anti-nationals are those who..': Congress doubles down on BJP over Rahul Gandhi row

With the tempers rising over the BJP MPs seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting Indian democracy in the UK, the Congress on Friday doubled down after BJP chief JP Nadda called Rahul Gandhi 'anti-national'. Read more

NIA submits chargesheet in Shivamogga IS conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against two accused in the Shivamogga Islamic State (IS) conspiracy case in connection with the conspiracy hatched to further the activities of the Islamic State by carrying out acts of arson sabotage and violence in Karnataka. Read more

Komodo dragon swallows a deer in one go. Watch chilling video

There are numerous videos that depict predatory animals hunting weaker animals. Now, another such video has gone viral. It shows a komodo dragon attacking a deer and then swallowing it. Read more

Ben Affleck will never direct a DC movie under James Gunn: 'Absolutely not'

Ben Affleck is breaking his silence on the speculations that he will be directing the next movie for DC Studios. In a new interview, Ben is squashing all rumours that he will be directing, and starring in a Batman film, and revealed that he has no interest in helming a superhero feature, especially under new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Read more

Watch: Kohli pumped, Gavaskar can't keep calm after Siraj 140kph rocket shatters Head's off-stump post fiery staredown

Virat Kohli was over the moon and Sunil Gavaskar could not keep calm after Mohammed Siraj produced a pacey delivery to give India just the kind of start they needed against Australia in the first ODI against Australia. Read more

