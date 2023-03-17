Komodo dragon swallows a deer in one go. Watch chilling video

There are numerous videos that depict predatory animals hunting weaker animals. Now, another such video has gone viral. It shows a komodo dragon attacking a deer and then swallowing it. Komodo dragon gulps down a deer. (Instagram/@animals_powers)

For the unversed, komodo dragons are the heaviest lizards on Earth. According to National Geographic they reach up to 10 feet in length and weigh more than 300 pounds (approximately 136 kg). For millions of years, komodo dragons have survived in the hostile environment of Indonesia's Lesser Sunda Islands.

A now-viral video shows a komodo dragon hunting and swallowing a deer. The komodo dragon first attacks the deer with its razor-sharp teeth. The deer seems helpless and cannot defend itself. The Komodo dragon quickly overpowers the smaller animal and devours it in no time. @animals_powers shared this video on Instagram.

This video was shared just a few months ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 8,000 times. Many have even commented on the clip.

An individual posted, "Looks so scary." Another person added, "Why do I hate this lizard so much." "This looks very sinister," posted a third. A fourth person added, “We may seeing this on camera aa a rare action, but is simply nature 's design. To be respected!”