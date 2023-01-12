Evening brief: Cracks on Army buildings in Joshimath, says General Pande, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Cracks on 25-28 Army buildings in Joshimath, troops shifted, but…’: General

Army chief General Manoj Pande said some Indian troops have been relocated from areas surrounding Uttarakhand's ‘sinking’ town of Joshimath, bordering China. Read more

‘Road Safety Week’: NHAI carries out safety mitigation measures on highway black spots

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has carried out short-term safety mitigation measures on more than 4,000 black spots on highways across the country as the authority observes ‘Road Safety Week’ from January 11-17. Read more

Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue

The biggest automotive extravaganza is all set to kickstart after a gap of three years. The Auto Expo 2022 returns to the India Expo mart in Greater Noida and promises to be bigger and possibly better than ever before. Read more

Mental health tips: Signs that you are emotionally exhausted; how to cope

Emotional exhaustion is becoming much more common in today's times when we are not tuned into our emotions and are focussed more on the chores and tasks at hand. Read more

Gambhir sends shockwaves in Star Sports studio with Rohit Sharma-Ricky Ponting comparison before IND vs SL 2nd ODI

India captain Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the best white-ball batters of the current generation. But he was not this menacing at the start of this career. In fact, he had only two centuries in the first six years of his ODI career. Read more

