Evening brief: Demolition of Noida towers was 100% successful, says engineer Chetan Dutta, and all the latest news

‘We were crying afterwards': Man who pressed button in twin tower demolition

Chetan Dutta said he and his team members did not speak a single word to one another soon after the warning siren for the demolition was sounded. Read more

Faridabad railway station revamp: Railway ministry shares proposed post-overhaul design

The facility will be redeveloped at an estimated cost of ₹282 crore, with an aim to finish the project in 2.5 years. Read more

'There will be criticism even if I score 100 and get out cheaply next game': India star ahead of Pakistan Asia Cup tie

“I've got used to the fact that there will be harsh criticism even if I get a hundred in one innings and get out cheaply in the next one," Rishabh Pant said. Read more

Vijay Deverakonda meets theatre owner who called the actor ‘arrogant’, fans say 'it's too much drama'. See pic

They met just a few days after Vijay said 'kaun rokenge dekh lenge (who will stop, we will see)' amid boycott trend on his film Liger. Read more

Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari for more 'trunnels'. Here's what he means

Anand Mahindra has retweeted a video of a road canopied with trees on both sides. From a distance, the road looked like an actual tunnel. Read more

