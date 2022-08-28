Faridabad railway station revamp: Railway ministry shares proposed post-overhaul design
The facility will be redeveloped at an estimated cost of ₹282 crore, with an aim to finish the project in 2.5 years.
The Ministry of Railways has shared a proposed design of Haryana's Faridabad railway station, projecting how the station will look like upon completion of its redevelopment project.
“Gracious Outlook: A glance at the proposed design of the Faridabad Railway Station, Haryana to-be redeveloped into a world-class establishment,” the ministry said in a tweet on Saturday morning.
Faridabad is adjacent to Delhi, and, therefore, the city's railway station is a major stoppage for most trains going towards the national capital or coming in the opposite direction.
Here's all you need to know about this redevelopment project:
(1.) According to reports in Navbharat Times and Times Now, the facility is being refurbished at a total estimated cost of ₹282.13 crore. The target is to finish the overhaul in 30 months (2.5 years), the reports said.
(2.) The revamped station will be fully air-conditioned, and boast of facilities such as a medical centre, shopping mall, cafeteria, ATMs, places of worship, kiosk machines etc.
(3.) There will be an automatic, multi-level parking to accommodate as many as 600 vehicles (350 two-wheelers, 250 four-wheelers). For the safety of vehicles, barriers with sensors will be used. Also, special arrangements will be made for movement of specially-abled citizens.
(4.) On the eastern side of the station, a multi-storey building will come up; it will be connected with the existing building through an elevated corridor.
(5.) Two new foot overbridges will be built inside the facility to facilitate movement of passengers between platforms.
