Evening brief: DGCA to set up panel to hear plea against Shankar Mishra’s flying ban, and all the latest news

Air India urinating case: DGCA to constitute panel to hear plea against accused Shankar Mishra’s flying ban

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday told the Delhi high court that it will constitute an appellate panel within a week to hear Shankar Mishra’s appeal against the four-month ban on him from flying for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger on an Air India flight. Read more

Virat Kohli sets ICC rankings on fire, Ravichandran Ashwin the new undisputed king, Axar Patel creates ripples

A host of Indian cricketers including Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have made massive improvements in the ICC Test rankings after India's 2-1 series win over Australia in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Read more

Stopped from submitting complaint against Adani Group to ED, Kharge emails it

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday emailed a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking immediate action over allegations of fraud against the Adani Group after leaders of 16 Opposition parties were stopped from physically submitting it to the federal agency. Read more

SVB fallout spreads: European stock markets dive as banks under pressure again

Fresh turmoil at Credit Suisse Group AG roiled European bank shares and dented sentiment in the US futures market as investors remain on edge after last week’s regional-bank failures. Treasuries turned higher on haven demand. Read more

Salman Yusuff Khan claims he was harassed, asked to speak in Kannada at Bengaluru airport

Dancer Salman Yusuff Khan shared on Instagram that he was harassed and asked to speak in Kannada by an immigration officer at the Bengaluru international airport on Wednesday. Read more

Best sources of calcium: Nutritionist shares tips

From nuts to curd to whole pulses, here is a list of sources of calcium which can benefit the body. Read more

