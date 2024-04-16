Evening brief: Don’t denigrate other medical systems, SC tells Ramdev; Robert Vadra on fighting Lok Sabha polls, more

The Supreme Court sternly questioned yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali's MD Balkrishna for flouting court orders banning misleading advertisements on health cures, warning against disparaging other medical practices. Despite offering a public apology, the court probed their intent, emphasizing the gravity of contempt charges. Ramdev admitted zealousness but pledged caution, echoing Balkrishna's commitment to responsible advertising. The court, however, remains undecided on accepting their apology, citing multiple violations. Notably, the bench rebuked Uttarakhand officials for negligence in curbing Patanjali's misleading ads, emphasizing institutional integrity and the need for accountability. The case reflects ongoing concerns over public health discourse, especially amidst the pandemic. Dig deeper Yog Guru Baba Ramdev. (File Photo)

Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, hinted at entering active politics by contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He stated that people in Amethi, once a Congress stronghold, want him to represent them, leaving the final decision to the party leadership. Vadra emphasized his readiness to contribute if the party deems fit, citing public support. However, he criticized the BJP for politicizing his family ties and labelled it as discrimination. Vadra advocated for secularism and pledged victory for the INDIA bloc, expressing confidence in forming a secular government. Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to announce candidates for Amethi and Raebareli. The elections are scheduled in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with counting on June 4. Dig deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to host the sixteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Sony Entertainment Television announced the news on Instagram, sharing a promo featuring Bachchan's emotional speech from the last season's conclusion. The promo ends with a voice saying, "Every end ensures a restart after every end." Bachchan adds, "If the sound of your love echoes, I will have to come again." Registration for KBC 16 begins on April 26. Fans expressed excitement over the announcement. Bachchan bid farewell to the fifteenth season, expressing gratitude and acknowledging the end of the current season's journey. Dig deeper

Sports Going

MS Dhoni's strategic move to promote himself up the batting order in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) clash against Mumbai Indians paid dividends, underscoring his potential to alter the course of a game. The former Indian captain's brief but impactful innings, including three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya, propelled CSK to victory by 20 runs. Dhoni's timely intervention showcased the significance of dynamic batting over big individual scores in T20 cricket. His proactive approach contrasts with conventional tactics, emphasizing the value of aggressive play. As CSK navigates the tournament, optimizing Dhoni's batting prowess could prove pivotal in securing favourable outcomes. Dig deeper

