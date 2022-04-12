Evening brief: Govt should run bulldozer on price rise, unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi and all the latest news
‘Govt should run bulldozer on problems of people’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at centre
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on the ruling BJP. Read more
Stampede-like situation at Tirupati, 3 injured
At least three pilgrims were injured when tokens were being issued to devotees for free darshan of Lord Venkateshwara. Read more
Coal shortage trips power supply in Punjab
Amid talk of 300 units of free electricity to each household, Punjab slipped into a power crisis. Read more
Virat said to the cameraman 'Go to him. He is the man today': India youngster says Kohli's gesture gave him 'goosebumps'
Virat Kohli knows how and when to give back to the game that has given him everything. Read more
Sakshi Tanwar says Mai is different from Sridevi's Mom, Raveena Tandon's Maatr: ‘The approach is very real’
Sakshi Tanwar will now be seen as a housewife who takes law into her own hands to avenge the death of her daughter. Read more