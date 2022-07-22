Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: Half of Jharkhand Congress MLAs cross-voted for Murmu, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Half of Jharkhand Congress MLAs cross-voted for Murmu, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Newly elected President Droupadi Murmu.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 04:49 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Presidential poll: Half of Jharkhand Congress MLAs may have cross voted for Murmu

Cementing the fact that its state unit is a divided camp, at least half of the Congress legislators in Jharkhand went against the party diktat and voted for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential polls, data showed. Read more

Supreme Court's direction to Centre on security cover for Mukesh Ambani, family

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai. Read more

'Wouldn't term Australia a big team and make them feel good about it': Smriti Mandhana ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022

India women's team opener Smriti Mandhana is not ready to make the Australian team feel good by terming them a 'big team' ahead of their Commonwealth Games 2022 match on July 29. Read more

