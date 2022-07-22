Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt shares loving note for wife Maanayata Dutt on her birthday: 'You are the reason that keeps me going'
Sanjay Dutt shares loving note for wife Maanayata Dutt on her birthday: 'You are the reason that keeps me going'

  • Sanjay Dutt has shared a picture on wife Maanayata Dutt on her birthday. He called her an ‘incredible person’ in the caption of the post.
Sanjay Dutt birthday wishes wife Maanayata Dutt
Sanjay Dutt birthday wishes wife Maanayata Dutt
Published on Jul 22, 2022 02:50 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sanjay Dutt took to his social media to pen a note for his wife Maanayata Dutt who turned a year older on Friday. He shared a heartwarming picture of himself with Maanayata and called her ‘mom.' The actor called her an ‘incredible person’ for her contributions to his life. (Also read: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt proudly shows stretch marks)

In the picture, Sanjay candidly posed holding Maanayata’s hands. While he wore a black leather jacket with denim, Maanayata Dutt donned a dress as she smiled looking towards the camera. The picture appeared to be clicked at their house. Sharing it, the actor wrote, “You are the reason that keeps me and our family going…”

“Thank you for being the incredible person you are and for always making sure I put my best foot forward. Happy Birthday Mom @maanayata_dutt,” read Sanjay’s post. Responding to it, Maanayata dropped loved-up and heart emojis. Earlier Maanayata shared a glimpse of her birthday on Instagram. “I don’t want to be constantly filtered, censored and corrected. I just want to be free to be imperfectly me.....stepping up another year to balance hope with chaos!” she said in a post.

Sanjay and Maanayata got married in 2008 and they became parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra in 2010. In 2020, Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer. During the time, Maanayata was his pillar of strength as he underwent cancer treatment.

Apart from being Maanayata’s birthday, Friday also marks the release of Sanjay Dutt’s film Shamshera. It marks Sanjay’s first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, who played Sanjay in his biopic Sanju. Shamshera follows the story of a warrior tribe who are imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt). Sanjay was last seen in director Prashanth Neel’s blockbuster KGF Chapter 2.

Topics
sanjay dutt maanayata dutt
