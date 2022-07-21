Evening brief: Imp to know who is fact-checker, says Anurag Thakur on Zubair's Arrest, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Imp to differentiate between fact-checker, those who spread tension: Thakur

It is important to differentiate between a fact-checker and those who try to spread enmity in the garb of fact-checking, union information and broadcast minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Read more

'Despite Sonia Gandhi's offering…': P Chidambaram on why ED ended questioning

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had no more questions after 3 pm and it was the central agency, and not the party present Sonia Gandhi, which concluded the questioning in the National Herald money laundering case on Thursday. Read more

'Break BJP's prison...': Fiery Mamata Banerjee fires 2024 election salvo

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said Thursday the Bharatiya Janata Party would be 'swept away from power' courtesy a people's mandate in the 2024 general election. Read more

Aamir Khan treats Russo Brothers, Dhanush to dinner at home with Kiran Rao, flies in chefs from Gujarat

Aamir Khan hosted a traditional dinner for the Russo Brothers and his ex-wife Kiran Rao was also in attendance. Read more

Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2022: Early signs of the deadly brain cancer

Glioblastoma is one of the deadliest and highly aggressive kind of brain cancer and is extremely difficult to treat. Read more

Mercedes-Benz EQS to launch on August 24, AMG variant to be first to arrive

Mercedes-Benz EQS has been confirmed for India launch on August 24. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON