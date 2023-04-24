Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: IOA to elect executive committee of top wrestling body amid protest, and all the latest news

Evening brief: IOA to elect executive committee of top wrestling body amid protest, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2023 04:51 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IOA to elect executive committee of top wrestling body amid wrestlers' protest

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest demanding arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. (Reuters)

Indian Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat and other top wrestlers have returned to Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually assaulting women wrestlers. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan turns muse for Aryan Khan as son launches new clothing brand. Watch

On Monday Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan teased fans about his upcoming clothing wear. Named D'Yavol, it's touted to be a ‘luxury streetwear' brand. Read more

'Kohli has over 70 hundreds now. Sachin made a 100, didn't he?': Ponting's deal-breaker on Tendulkar's 50th birthday

With Master Blaster celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday, legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has weighed in on the neverending debate involving Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Read more

Emotional eating: Experts on tips to overcome it

Emotional eating basically refers to eating in order to escape, alter or intensify your emotions where if you are an emotional eater, you might find yourself munching to cope with unpleasant emotions, using food as a reward when you're pleased and craving unhealthy foods like sweets when you're worried. Read more

Tips to travel with a baby on plane

Here are some tips which can be useful when a baby is onboard with you. Read more

Misal pav, aloo gobi, and 5 more Indian foods are ‘best-rated vegan dishes’

Vegan food has taken over the world by storm. Many people are experimenting with food and trying to come up with various vegan recipes. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ioa vinesh phogat brij bhushan sharan singh shah rukh khan aryan khan virat kohli sachin tendulkar ricky ponting
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP