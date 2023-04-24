Evening brief: IOA to elect executive committee of top wrestling body amid protest, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IOA to elect executive committee of top wrestling body amid wrestlers' protest

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest demanding arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. (Reuters)

Indian Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat and other top wrestlers have returned to Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually assaulting women wrestlers. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan turns muse for Aryan Khan as son launches new clothing brand. Watch

On Monday Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan teased fans about his upcoming clothing wear. Named D'Yavol, it's touted to be a ‘luxury streetwear' brand. Read more

'Kohli has over 70 hundreds now. Sachin made a 100, didn't he?': Ponting's deal-breaker on Tendulkar's 50th birthday

With Master Blaster celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday, legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has weighed in on the neverending debate involving Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Read more

Emotional eating: Experts on tips to overcome it

Emotional eating basically refers to eating in order to escape, alter or intensify your emotions where if you are an emotional eater, you might find yourself munching to cope with unpleasant emotions, using food as a reward when you're pleased and craving unhealthy foods like sweets when you're worried. Read more

Tips to travel with a baby on plane

Here are some tips which can be useful when a baby is onboard with you. Read more

Misal pav, aloo gobi, and 5 more Indian foods are ‘best-rated vegan dishes’

Vegan food has taken over the world by storm. Many people are experimenting with food and trying to come up with various vegan recipes. Read more

