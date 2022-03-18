Evening brief: ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka vandalised, says report and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka vandalised: Report

A mob of around 200 people allegedly vandalise the ISKCON Radhkanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Bhagavad Gita is for all, says Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh

With Gujarat all set to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus for classes 6-12, Karnataka, which, like Gujarat, has a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, said on Friday if approved by experts, it, too, will ‘definitely’ include the epic in syllabus for students. Read more

India refuses to budge to U.S; IOC, HPMCL purchase Russian crude oil at discount

After Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has bought two million barrels of Russian crude oil as Indian refiners stepped up efforts to secure Russian oil available at deep discounts. Watch here

'Not going to be easy. They have never done justice to their talent': Gavaskar on Mayank taking over as PBKS captain

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have entered a transitional phase in their Indian Premier League (IPL) history with Mayank Agarwal at helm. Read more

James box office day 1 report: Puneeth Rajkumar's final film collects ₹27 crore on opening day

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film James, which released in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, has taken a huge opening with Rs. 27 crore in gross earnings approximately. Read more

Shab-e-barat: Traditional dishes to relish on the auspicious day

Shab-e-barat: Also known as the 'The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness’, Shab-e-barat is celebrated with great pomp and grandeur all over South Asia, including countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Turkey and Central Asia. Read more

Porsche confirms its first electric two-seater car will be 718 model

Luxury sports carmaker Porsche has confirmed that its first two-seat electric model will be a 718. Read more