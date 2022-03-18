James box office day 1 report: Puneeth Rajkumar's final film collects 27 crore on opening day

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film James, which released in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, has taken a huge opening with Rs. 27 crore in gross earnings approximately. Fans thronged to cinema halls in hordes to watch Puneeth, who died following a cardiac arrest at the age of 46, one last time on the big screens. Many fans got emotional as they came to the theatres to watch James. (Also read: Puneeth's brother Shivrajkumar says ‘feeling like I have lost my own child’)

James has been directed by Chethan Kumar, who had worked with Puneeth in the blockbuster Kannada film Raajakumara. Priya Anand is his co-star in the film.

As per trade analyst Trinath, the film approximately grossed Rs. 27 crore from Karnataka, making it one of the biggest openers in Puneeth’s career.

“The film has taken an extraordinary opening. Even under normal circumstances, the film would’ve done well but Puneeth’s untimely demise turned the hype into an emotion for fans who didn’t want to miss watching the film on the first day. The film released in a record number of shows on the first day,” Trinath said.

On Thursday, several celebrities from different industries took to Twitter to remember Puneeth Rajkumar and wish his film a grand success. From Mohanlal to Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej, celebs wished Puneeth on the release of James.

Mohanlal wrote: “Dear Puneeth, I’m sure your film James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you (sic).”

Before James, Puneeth was last seen in Kannada flick, Yuvarathnaa, which was a box-office success. He had recently signed a film titled Dvitva with filmmaker Pawan Kumar. The project was announced with much fanfare a few months ago, and both Puneeth and Pawan were kicked about joining hands. Trisha was signed as his co-star.

Puneeth made his debut as a lead actor with 2002 Kannada film Appu. Some of his popular famous films include Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra, among others.