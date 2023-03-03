Evening brief: Jaishankar gives cricket analogy to explain govt's functioning, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘With Captain Modi…’: Jaishankar's cricket analogy to explain govt's functioning
External affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar invoked an interesting cricket analogy during the Raisina Dialogue being held in the national capital. Read more
‘Very positive and progressive’: ADR hails SC verdict on ECI appointments
Taking away the executive’s sole discretion over Election Commission of India (ECI) appointments, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the constitution of a committee consisting Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to decide on the appointment of ECI members. Read more
Check out Suzuki Jimny Special Heritage Edition. Only 300 up for grabs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny may have only just touched down on Indian shores but the vehicle has been a common sight in global markets for decades. Read more
Bill Gates meets Ratan Tata, N Chandrasekaran, billionaire gift them these books
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata and Chairperson of the Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran during his visit to India. Read more
Sharmila Tagore recalls horrible comments after Taimur was born: 'Would be better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika'
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has responded to a question about her reaction when a section of the people spoke against her grandson being named Taimur. Read more
'In Pakistan, people were saying...': Rohit Sharma's 'boring-interesting' comment on IND vs AUS Tests not lasting 5 days
Three Tests, three 3-day finishes. Out of the 15 scheduled days, we have witness less than 10 days of Test cricket in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. Read more