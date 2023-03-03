Evening brief: Jaishankar gives cricket analogy to explain govt's functioning, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar presides over the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meet on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2023, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

‘With Captain Modi…’: Jaishankar's cricket analogy to explain govt's functioning

External affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar invoked an interesting cricket analogy during the Raisina Dialogue being held in the national capital. Read more

‘Very positive and progressive’: ADR hails SC verdict on ECI appointments

Taking away the executive’s sole discretion over Election Commission of India (ECI) appointments, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the constitution of a committee consisting Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to decide on the appointment of ECI members. Read more

Check out Suzuki Jimny Special Heritage Edition. Only 300 up for grabs

Maruti Suzuki Jimny may have only just touched down on Indian shores but the vehicle has been a common sight in global markets for decades. Read more

Bill Gates meets Ratan Tata, N Chandrasekaran, billionaire gift them these books

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata and Chairperson of the Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran during his visit to India. Read more

Sharmila Tagore recalls horrible comments after Taimur was born: 'Would be better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika'

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has responded to a question about her reaction when a section of the people spoke against her grandson being named Taimur. Read more

'In Pakistan, people were saying...': Rohit Sharma's 'boring-interesting' comment on IND vs AUS Tests not lasting 5 days

Three Tests, three 3-day finishes. Out of the 15 scheduled days, we have witness less than 10 days of Test cricket in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. Read more

