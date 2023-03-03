'In Pakistan, people were saying...': Rohit Sharma's 'boring-interesting' comment on IND vs AUS Tests not lasting 5 days

Three Tests, three 3-day finishes. Out of the 15 scheduled days, we have witness less than 10 days of Test cricket in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. The first Test in Nagpur wrapped up shortly after the second session on Day 3, whereas the second match in Kotla went just a tad longer with India knocking off the runs just before lunch. But among all three, Nagpur was the shortest as the Test concluded inside the first session on Day 3 with Australia breaking no sweat to score 76 runs needed to win and stage a stunning comeback in the series to level the scoreline at 1-2.

Test matches are a thing of beauty, especially what recently transpired in Wellington where New Zealand beat England in a nail-biter lasting all five days. However, somehow India don't believe in the concept that a Test match should necessarily last five days to be exciting. Captain Rohit Sharma insisted that for a Test match to last the entire duration, players, including his, need to adapt and work on their skills to bat on pitches seen in Nagpur, Delhi and now Indore.

Also Read | 'Former cricketers didn't play on these pitches': Rohit Sharma silences experts with blistering reply after Indore loss

India has never been known for bouncy or green pitches. In fact, if anything, over the last few years, the wickets on which Test matches are played have garnered more attention than the performance of the players and teams – irrespective of wins or defeats – and the BGT 2023 is not exception. After eyebrows were raised on the pitches in Nagpur and Delhi, Indore accounted for most criticism among all three with 30 wickets falling in the first two days. However, contrary to many people's belief, Rohit feels a Test match should make for a riveting contest and pointed out how the number of days shouldn't be a concern.

"What can I say about that. People have to play well for the game to last for 5 days. Games are not lasting for 5 days even outside India. Yesterday in South Africa, the game got over within 3 days... Australia as well in the first Test match. So it's about skills... people have to adapt with skills. If the pitches are helping the bowlers, batters need to try and test their skills. It is not about always making sure that we are playing on flat pitches and then the results don't come. In Pakistan, three Test matches were played. People were saying it has become so boring. We are making it interesting for you guys," Rohit said after India's 9-wicket defeat at.

He clarified that the decision to play on such surfaces was his and the team alone. On Day 1, Matthew Hayden went on a rant, suggesting how pitches such as Indore are not the idea advert for Test cricket. He was joined in by several former cricketers – especially from Australia – who felt the same. Once can obviously look at it from the whole 'home advantage' point of view, but the fact is this: Is it even benefitting Team India since most of its batters appear vulnerable against quality spin… more so on such pitches? Well, Rohit looks at it from a different perspective.

"At the start of the series we decided what do to and which type of pitches we want to play on. And this was a collective call that we want to play on such wickets. I don't think it's a way to put pressure on our batters. When we win, everything looks hunky-dory; there isn't much discussion about the batting. It's when we lose that these things come to light. We also know that we can face challenges too but we are ready for it," added the India captain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON