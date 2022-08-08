Evening brief: Kejriwal slams critics of AAP's campaign for free education and water, and all the latest news

Here's today's top news. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal: No talks on debt waiver worth crores, but free education, power a crime

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at critics of his party's campaign for free education, electricity and water. He said no one talks about how debt worth crores of some people close to the current dispensation is being waived. Read more

Congress slams BJP over ‘huge land corruption’ in Ayodhya

The Congress on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being involved in an alleged case of land corruption in Ayodhya in connection with the Ram temple, with the ‘grand old party’ claiming that the BJP “has been stealing” from the donations to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. Read more

‘Champion of champions’: PM Modi lauds PV Sindhu after her maiden CWG gold in badminton women's singles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for winning her maiden Commonwealth Games gold in badminton women's singles in Birmingham on Monday. Sindhu beat Michelle Li of Canada in straight games (21-15, 21-13) in the final to complete a hat-trick of CWG medals. Read more

Alia Bhatt says her ‘concerns vanished’ after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Jitni taareef karun kam hai’

Actor Alia Bhatt once again talked about her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor and called him her best friend. The two tied the knot in April this year and are expecting their first child. Amid this, Alia revealed how marrying Ranbir has made her life stress free without changing anything between them. Read more

Hair transplant: Doctors debunk myths, share facts you should know

Does hair transplantation works only for men? Can hair transplant cause cancer? Does hair transplant not last long? Doctors bust myths and reveal facts that you should know if you are opting for a hair transplant. Read more

China fumes after Lanka defers ‘spy’ ship docking over India’s concerns

China 'seeks urgent meeting' after Sri Lanka relents to India's pressure on Chinese 'spy' ship. As per PTI report, the meet has been sought after Colombo asked for a deferment of the planned docking of a high-tech Chinese research vessel at the strategic Hambantota Port in Indian Ocean. Watch

