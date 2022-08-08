Alia Bhatt says her ‘concerns vanished’ after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Jitni taareef karun kam hai’

Actor Alia Bhatt once again talked about her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor and called him her best friend. The two tied the knot in April this year and are expecting their first child. Amid this, Alia revealed how marrying Ranbir has made her life stress free without changing anything between them. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt didn't tell Ayan Mukerji they were dating)

Alia and Ranbir will be next seen together in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. During he film shoot, the two fell in love and their romance blossomed. However, they initially avoiding telling Ayan Mukerji about their relationship and feared he would freak out. After years of dating and coming out in public as a couple, Ranbir and Alia finally got married in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony. In late June, they announced the news of Alia’s pregnancy.

When asked about life after marrying Ranbir Kapoor, Alia told Filmfare, “Ranbir is my best friend, so after marriage, nothing has changed between us. He is the same person. Jitni taareef karun kam hi hai. As a husband and as a life partner, it's a complete set of adjectives that I can use for him. He always supports me. Mujhe bahut hansaate hain. All of my concerns have vanished after getting married to him.”

“As an actor, I have so much love and respect for him. Ranbir is the easiest actor to work with. He is always very calm on set. He is the most punctual. He is also so accommodating and so giving. When you shoot with Ranbir, you can feel a silent energy. You don't feel his stardom or his presence in that overbearing sort of way. It's so natural and it's so calm,” she added. A few days ago, Alia had treated fans to an unseen picture of Ranbir from the sets of Brahmastra and praised him as her co-star.

Alia's latest outing is Netflix's Darlings. Starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, the dark comedy highlights a strong message against domestic violence against women. The Jasmeet K Reen directorial is got critical and audience's positive reviews

