Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt didn't tell Ayan Mukerji they were dating. feared 'he would freak out'

Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that he and Alia Bhatt initially avoided telling director Ayan Mukerji that they were dating, as they feared he would freak out. Ranbir was talking at the recent song launch of their film together - Brahmastra, Deva Deva. (Also read: Watch how Ranbir Kapoor began prep for Brahmastra in 2016)

After months of speculations around their wedding, Ranbir and Alia got married in April this year and later announced their pregnancy in June. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan and Alia and Ranbir worked together for the first time on the film. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in lead roles, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

"Alia, Ayan and I have spent so much time making Brahmastra that so much has changed in our lives over the years. In these years, whenever we met, Ayan would always be obsessing over Brahmastra. After every conversation, Ayan would always be directing our attention towards Brahmastra. At one point, when Alia and I had started dating, we couldn’t even tell Ayan that we’d started seeing each other, fearing that he would freak out," Ranbir said.

However, Ayan insisted he had a very 'mature reaction. “I had a very mature reaction when Ranbir broke the news to me. I had to be at my best behaviour with my close friends,” the filmmaker said.

Brahmastra is the first film in Ayan's ambitious trilogy and he aims at establishing Bollywood's own cinematic universe --the Astraverse-- with the film. After several shifts in the release date for the film, Brahmastra is finally set for a theatrical release on September 9. Brahmastra was in limelight from the very day it was announced and itå took over four years to get the production work done for this film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON