‘Champion of champions’: PM Modi lauds PV Sindhu after her maiden CWG gold in badminton women's singles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for winning her maiden Commonwealth Games gold in badminton women's singles in Birmingham on Monday. Sindhu beat Michelle Li of Canada in straight games (21-15, 21-13) in the final to complete a hat-trick of CWG medals. She had won bronze in 2014 in Glasgow and silver four years ago at the Gold Coast Games.

PM Modi hailed Sindhu as ‘champion of champions’ and wished her luck for the future.

“The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours,” tweeted PM Modi.

Sindhu's efforts took India's gold medal count to 19 in the current CWG and overall medal tally to 56. This was also her second medal at the Birmingham Games. She had earlier won silver in the mixed team event.

Sindhu did not allow the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion to settle in the gold-medal match. The world number 7 dominated right from the onset not letting the Canadian build up rallies and took the first game 21-15.

SIndhu was more dominating in the second game, taking five back-to-back points twice to blow away the current world number 21-13 in the second game to close out the match.

"I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I am super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today," said Sindhu after the final.

