Evening brief: Maharashtra health minister says Covid situation in state under control and all the latest news

Covid situation in Maharashtra under control: Rajesh Tope after Centre’s advice

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday that the Covid-19 situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic. Read more

‘Targeting a community…’: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Islamic organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a body which has petitioned the Supreme Court against the demolition of properties of accused in recent incidents of communal violence in some states, on Wednesday alleged that ‘only one community is being targeted’ as officials conducted a demolition drive in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, which witnessed communal clashes on April 16. Read more

INS Vikrant fund case: Interim protection from arrest granted to Neil Somaiya

The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya’s son, Neil Somaiya, in the cheating case registered against the two for allegedly misappropriating funds collected for saving decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Read more

‘Speaker said president ready to step down’, claims Sri Lankan opposition leader

Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa on Wednesday claimed that Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene had assured that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ready to resign if all political parties request him, media reports said on Wednesday. Read more

Shang-Chi scene same as Bajirao Mastani? Redditor’s post creates buzz

Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings from Marvel has turned out to be a hit and since its release it has been making headlines. The film is again creating a buzz but not in a way you would imagine. Read more

5 signs of great relationship: Here's what you and your partner might be missing

If you think the worst thing in life was to end up all alone, we suggest you think again as we feel the worst thing in life is to not have a healthy relationship with our partner and end up with people that make us feel all alone. Read more

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others reach Randhir Kapoor's house for Babita's birthday. See pics

The Kapoor clan was spotted arriving at Randhir Kapoor's house on Thursday to celebrate Babita's milestone birthday. The former actor, daughter of actor Hari Shivdasani, wife to Randhir, and mother to Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, turned 75 on April 20. Read more

XL6 to be first Maruti car to have front ventilated seats; launch tomorrow

Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV is all set for its official launch in its latest version come Thursday. Read more

Suresh Raina entered my life like a God. He told me 'I'll ensure you get chances in future': SRH's 21-year-old youngster

Suresh Raina was the perfect team man. Before Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, it was Raina who instilled energy into the Indian team by walking up to every bowler after every ball, or motivating the other fielders by throwing himself around in the field. Read more

