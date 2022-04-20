‘You’re targeting a community’: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Islamic organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a body which has petitioned the Supreme Court against the demolition of properties of accused in recent incidents of communal violence in some states, on Wednesday alleged that ‘only one community is being targeted’ as officials conducted a demolition drive in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, which witnessed communal clashes on April 16.

Click here for all live updates from Jahangirpuri

“We have information that the demolition drive is underway in Jahangirpuri. We’ve sent a notice to the North Delhi mayor, police, and chief secretary to stop this drive. By doing this after riots, you’re only favouring the rioters, targeting a community, the government shouldn’t do this,” Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said, according to news agency ANI.

Also Read | BJP's war on poor, AAP's 'dubious role': Owaisi on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

I appeal to the Union Home Minister to intervene to stop this demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi: Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind pic.twitter.com/9MFAeOPbIe — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

“I appeal to the Union home minister to stop this demolition drive in Jahangirpuri,” Farooqui further said.

Earlier today, officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) began what it described as a ‘routine exercise’ to clear ‘illegal encroachments’. However, the opposition and critics described it as being on the lines of exercises carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in states where riots broke out earlier this month. The BJP runs the NDMC as well.

Also Read | ‘Routine exercise’, officials say amid anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

Though the Supreme Court ordered a status quo on the demolition drive after some lawyers approached it to halt the drive, the exercise continued for more than an hour after the Supreme Court’s order, with civic officials saying they were yet to receive the order. The activity was halted after officials finally received a copy of the order.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri demolition drive: SC orders status quo

The top court will take up the matter tomorrow.

The NDMC, meanwhile, has denied it ‘targeted only one community’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON