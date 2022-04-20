Home / India News / ‘You’re targeting a community’: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Jahangirpuri demolition drive
india news

‘You’re targeting a community’: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

The demolition drive was halted only after the Supreme Court ordered a status quo. However, it came to a halt only hours after a copy of the order was delivered to the officials conducting the exercise.
Bulldozers in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. (PTI)
Bulldozers in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. (PTI)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 02:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Islamic organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a body which has petitioned the Supreme Court against the demolition of properties of accused in recent incidents of communal violence in some states, on Wednesday alleged that ‘only one community is being targeted’ as officials conducted a demolition drive in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, which witnessed communal clashes on April 16.

Click here for all live updates from Jahangirpuri

“We have information that the demolition drive is underway in Jahangirpuri. We’ve sent a notice to the North Delhi mayor, police, and chief secretary to stop this drive. By doing this after riots, you’re only favouring the rioters, targeting a community, the government shouldn’t do this,” Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said, according to news agency ANI.

Also Read | BJP's war on poor, AAP's 'dubious role': Owaisi on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

“I appeal to the Union home minister to stop this demolition drive in Jahangirpuri,” Farooqui further said.

Earlier today, officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) began what it described as a ‘routine exercise’ to clear ‘illegal encroachments’. However, the opposition and critics described it as being on the lines of exercises carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in states where riots broke out earlier this month. The BJP runs the NDMC as well.

Also Read | ‘Routine exercise’, officials say amid anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

Though the Supreme Court ordered a status quo on the demolition drive after some lawyers approached it to halt the drive, the exercise continued for more than an hour after the Supreme Court’s order, with civic officials saying they were yet to receive the order. The activity was halted after officials finally received a copy of the order.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri demolition drive: SC orders status quo

The top court will take up the matter tomorrow.

The NDMC, meanwhile, has denied it ‘targeted only one community’

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ndmc delhi news
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out