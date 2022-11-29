Evening brief: Mallikarjun Kharge's Ravan remark on PM triggers political row, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?’: Kharge's jab at PM Modi triggers political row ahead of Gujarat elections

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fresh political row has erupted after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' remark about prime minister Narendra Modi. The Congress veteran made the remarks during a campaign rally in Ahmedabad on Monday, days before the Gujarat Assembly election. Read more

Israeli filmmaker lacks knowledge about Kashmir: J&K BJP prez Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday said Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ reflected his lack of knowledge about the ground situation in the union territory. Read more

'He is devastating. He's like AB de Villiers at his best': India legend in awe of Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been ruling the charts in T20 cricket in 2022. After an array of breathtaking performances which includes the ones he put up in the T20 World Cup earlier this year, Suryakumar now stands atop in the T20I rankings, going past Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vivek Agnihotri shares video message after IFFI controversy: 'Will stop making movies if…'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has finally broken his silence on the recent comments for The Kashmir Files by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid. In a new video shared on his social media, Vivek said he would stop making movies if anyone could prove that whatever he showed in his film was not true. Read more

Kareena Kapoor's denim jumpsuit for visiting dad Randhir Kapoor is the glamorous day look your wardrobe needs

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan visited her father, Randhir Kapoor's house in Mumbai today. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON