Israeli filmmaker lacks knowledge about Kashmir: J&K BJP prez Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday said Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ reflected his lack of knowledge about the ground situation in the union territory.

“He (Lapid) should first visit the camps of displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir. Such remarks are only expected from a person who does not know the ground situation and how people, irrespective of their religion, have suffered because of terrorism,” Raina told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

He said Pakistan-backed terrorism had cost the lives of a lakh people over the past three decades and also triggered the mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits from their homes.

Raina added that the film “depicted the true picture of the plight of victims of terrorism”.

Released in theatres on March 11, ‘The Kashmir Files’ was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI.

“Most likely, he (Lapid) made such a statement on the instigation of someone. He should visit the victims of terror — both Pandits and Muslims — and feel their pain,” Raina said, welcoming the statement of Naor Gilon, Israel’s envoy to India.

Earlier in the day, Gilon had slammed Lapid’s criticism of the film, saying he should be “ashamed” as he had “abused in the worst way” the Indian invitation to him to chair the panel of judges.