Evening brief: Mulayam Singh Yadav addresses his first public rally for UP polls, and all the latest news

‘Samajwadi Party jo kehti hain…’: Mulayam to Karhal voters in first public rally in ongoing UP polls

With the vital third phase of ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly polls scheduled on Sunday (February 20), Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav stepped out to address his first public rally on Thursday. Read more

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls lack of debates on policy making matter of concern

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday called falling dignity of the House and a lack of debates on policy-making matters of serious concern while calling for a collective approach to deal with it. Read more

Trudeau admonished in House after accusing opposition party for supporting swastikas

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was admonished by the Speaker of Canada’s House of Commons on Wednesday for using inflammatory language after he accused the main opposition party for standing with people “who wave swastikas”. Read more

Shruti Haasan says dad Kamal Haasan's opinion on her work is 'never scary because he's king of constructive criticism'

Shruti Haasan, who is set to appear in Amazon Prime Video's new thriller Bestseller, talks about her move to the streaming space and how she handles feedback on work from dad Kamal Haasan. Read more

Pet care: Take care of your dog's teeth to prevent them from deadly diseases

While pet parents adore their pooches and take them for regular check-ups and flea and tick shots. Read more