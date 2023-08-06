Evening brief: Muslim side refutes Hindu counsels' idol remain claim in Gyanvapi mosque, and all the latest news

Gyanvapi mosque survey: On idols' fragments claim, Muslim side's strong reaction

Advocate Mumtaz Ahmad, representing the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi mosque survey, on Sunday hit out at the Hindu representatives for allegedly “spreading rumours” that fragments of idols have been found in the debris inside the complex. Read more

‘…would’ve saved the girl': BJP MPs hit out at CM Ashok Gehlot over Bhilwara rape and murder case

A committee of four women MPs from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday visited the residence of the minor girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara who was raped, murdered and later her body parts were charred in a coal furnace earlier this week. Read more

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's bridal photoshoot for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani unveiled, fans love their chemistry

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's wedding number Kudmayi from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was recently unveiled officially. And fans of the two cannot get over their wedding looks in the film. Read more

Watch: Rohit Sharma lifts lid on retirement talks, outlines future plans with Team India for World Cup 2024

Fresh from India's series win over the West Indies in its previous One Day International (ODI) assignment, all-format captain Rohit Sharma has opened up about his future plans with the Virat Kohli-starrer side at a promotional event in the United States. Read more

Workplace Yoga: 4 yogasanas to practice with your office buddies

Friends enrich our lives with their unflinching support and provide the much-needed companionship during trying times. Read more

