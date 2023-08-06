‘…would’ve saved the girl': BJP MPs hit out at CM Gehlot over Bhilwara rape and murder case

A committee of four women MPs from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday visited the residence of the minor girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara who was raped, murdered and later her body parts were charred in a coal furnace earlier this week. Lok Sabha MPs Locket Chatterjee, Rekha Verma and Rajya Sabha MPs Saroj Pandey, Kanta Kardam were members of the team who went to investigate the incident where the burnt body was found. Body parts of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered were later burnt in a coal furnace in Nrisinghapura village (Twitter Photo)

Chatterjee described the incident as brutal and criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government for being ‘silent’ on the matter. She further demanded the chief minister's resignation.

“Had the Police been alert, they would have perhaps saved the girl. Congress speaks about other states but not about what is happening in their own states. The entire country is looking at Rajasthan, the Gehlot Government should resign,” she said.sneh

MP Saroj Pandey rapped Congress' general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's over her ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ slogan yet ‘doesn’t say a word' on the incident.

“No action was ever taken against the constable who should have been suspended…The Gehlot government is an insensitive and dead government,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

However, state minister Mahesh Joshi brought up the matter related to the ethnic violence in Manipur while responding on the Bhilwara rape case. He claimed that police took swift action and arrested several accused and that CM Gehlot has directed to ensure accused get strict punishment at the earliest.

“BJP MPs visited Bhilwara, they visited other places too. But why not Manipur? There has noot been an incident as gruesome as that in Manipur in the past several years…PM should see the entire country equally and take the same kind of action everywhere,” he said.

At least seven people, including a woman, have been arrested while a minor has been detained for her alleged assistance to burn the 14-year-old girl’s body parts in the coal furnace in Bhilwara's Kotri on Wednesday.

Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra has directed to prepare the charge sheet at the earliest against the accused in the rape and murder case. He said that the police will approach the high court requesting the case be tried at a fast-track court.

“Considering the seriousness of the matter, the case will also be taken up under the case officer scheme. We will also request the high court to transfer the case to the fast-track court,” the DGP said.