Bhilwara rape and murder: DGP directs police to file charge sheet at the earliest

Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra has directed to prepare the charge sheet at the earliest against the accused in the rape and murder of the 14-year-old girl in Bhilwara’s Kotri on Wednesday, officials familiar with the matter said. Body parts of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered were later burnt in a coal furnace in Nrisinghapura village (Twitter Photo)

Mishra in a statement on Saturday, said the police will also approach the high court requesting the case be tried at a fast-track court.

“Considering the seriousness of the matter, the case will also be taken up under the case officer scheme. We will also request the high court to transfer the case to the fast-track court,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, additional director general of police (ADGP) (crime) Dinesh MN also reached Bhilwara to supervise the investigation process, and a forensics team too has been sent there to investigate the matter.

At least five people, including a woman, have been arrested while a minor has been detained for her alleged assistance to burn the girl’s body parts in the coal furnace.

Body parts of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and later burnt in a coal furnace in Nrisinghapura village in Bhilwara district were found dumped in a nearby pond on Friday by the police.

“On Friday, police found the remaining body parts of the girl in a waterbody which is under the examination of the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) and autopsy team,” said Bhilwara police superintendent (SP) Adarsh Siddhu.

An FSL team reached the spot to examine the remains and conduct a DNA test to match with the human bones samples recovered from the coal furnace.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday inspector general of police (IGP) Lata Manoj Kumar, said: “We suspect around 10-12 people were involved in the incident. Since there was no witness to the incident, we are working on all collected evidence. We will try to ensure the maximum punishment of the perpetrators under the law.”

According to the police, the girl went missing after leaving home in the morning to graze the cattle on Wednesday following which the family and the neighbours started searching for her and found her shoes and bracelets near the furnace area.

Based on their suspicion, police initially detained four caretakers of the coal furnaces as the family doubted the one burning furnace despite the rain and also noticed human bones there.

Meanwhile, the local leaders of the Rajasthan Gurjar Mahasabha on Saturday called a bandh in the city protesting against the incident following which all the markets in Kotri were closed.

The local Gurjar leaders of the organisation also staged a dharna in front of the police station demanding compensation of Rs.1 crore for the family of the deceased and also a government job for one of the family members.

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president CP Joshi formed a three-member committee comprising MLA Anita Bhadel, the state president of the women’s wing, Raksha Bhandari, and the district-in-charge Atar Singh Badana to prepare a ground report “through a fair investigation in the matter”.

The BJP also formed another team on Friday comprising four MPs– Saroj Pandey, Rekha Sharma, Locket Chatterjee, and Kanta Kardam to conduct the investigation. The investigation team will submit their report to the BJP chief J P Nadda. Joshi also visited the victim’s family in Bhilwara on Saturday.

Assuring the family of the party’s full support, Joshi tweeted, “BJP has full condolences with the victim’s family. No stone will be left unturned in helping them get justice.”

The National Commission for Women on Friday sent a team to the spot to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report. The State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights also sent a three-member team on Thursday for the same.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday claimed that the police have so far arrested five accused. Assuring fast-track investigation and strict punishment to the accused, Gehlot said, “We are number one among all the states in terms of carrying out immediate action against any crime.”