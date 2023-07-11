Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: Muslim World League chief’s praise for 'Indian model of co-existence'; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 11, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Muslim World League chief’s praise for India's unity: ‘Great model for co-existence’

Muslim World League secretary general Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa Tuesday praised India's unity and the Muslim community within the country for their sense of national pride. “They are proud…read more.

Congress slams BJP after Delhi Police charge sheet against Brij Bhushan goes public

The Congress party on Tuesday accused the BJP government of shielding Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging he was a “sexual perpetrator”, after it…read more.

Day before IMF bailout approval meet, Pakistan gets $2 billion from Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has received $2 billion in financial support from Saudi Arabia, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday, a day before the International Monetary Fund's board is expected to give final approval for a much…read more.

Watch: Rohit Sharma's mindboggling reaction to irritated Rahane's 'I'm still young' comment ahead of West Indies Tests

When Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from the Indian Test squad after a strong of poor performances in early 2022, before the home series against Sri Lanka, there was little hope that he could make a comeback. He was 34 then…read more.

SS Rajamouli shares video from his road trip to Tamil Nadu temples, fan asks 'It's not your VFX right?' Watch

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently went on a road trip to several temples in Tamil Nadu and said the tour was refreshing and uplifting since it came after he spent 3 months abroad. SS Rajamouli campaigned for RRR…read more.

YouTuber throws a momo party for an entire village in Uttarakhand. Watch

When you think of a party, what's the first thing that comes to your mind? Maybe a club party with your friends? Or it could also be a simple gathering at your home. Regardless of the kind of party, the one thing…read more.

