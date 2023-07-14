Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: On Chandrayaan 3 launch, PM says 'new chapter in India's space Odyssey', and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 14, 2023 05:10 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi's ‘Chandrayaan-3 scripts new chapter’ tweet as ISRO launches 3rd Moon mission

Minutes after India’s third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched into the orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it has “scripted a new chapter in India's space odyssey.” Read More

Doctors reattach boy's head after it got internally ‘decapitated’ in road accident

Israeli doctors have performed a miraculous feat of reattaching a boy's head after he suffered internal decapitation in a road accident. According to The Times of Israel, a 12-year-old Palestinian named Suleiman Hassan, suffered a serious injury in which his skull got detached from the top vertebrae of his spine- officially known as a bilateral atlanto occipital joint dislocation. Read More

Web Stories | Chandrayaan 3 Launch: Six Key Points About The Mission

The Trial Twitter reviews are not good; fans unimpressed with Kajol's OTT debut: ‘Cheap copy of The Good Wife’

Kajol's eagerly-anticipated OTT debut series The Trial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha premiered on July 14. The courtroom drama is an official remake of the American show The Good Wife. Read More

Iceland's 3D optical illusion zebra crossing baffles people

The internet is full of content that never ceases to amaze us. From people displaying their talents on social media to sharing personal moments from their lives, several such things grab the attention of many and go viral. Read More

Vector-borne vs waterborne diseases: Know difference in signs and symptoms of the monsoon illnesses

Monsoon, the season of incessant rains and highly humid weather is here for some time. Courtesy the non-stop rains in many parts of the country, the problem of waterlogging is on rise. Read More

 

Topics
top news
