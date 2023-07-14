Iceland's 3D optical illusion zebra crossing baffles people

The internet is full of content that never ceases to amaze us. From people displaying their talents on social media to sharing personal moments from their lives, several such things grab the attention of many and go viral. Among such a wide variety of content that is available online, brain teasers, puzzles, and optical illusions have a separate fan base. And if you’re someone who is interested in them too, there’s an amazing optical illusion you cannot miss out on. Snapshot of Iceland's 3D optical illusion.(Instagram/@AmazingPhysics)

“This 3D crosswalk in Iceland slows down traffic with a stunning optical illusion,” shared Twitter page Amazing Physics. The post shows a 3D zebra crossing in Iceland. According to the website of My Modern Met, this 3D zebra crossing is painted in the village of Ísafjörður in Iceland. It has been drawn to slow down the traffic on a narrow street.

Take a look at this incredible optical illusion here:

This post was shared on July 8. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 75,000 times. The share has also received over 1,000 likes. Many also took to the comment section of the post to express their thoughts on this optical illusion artwork.

Check out what are people saying here:

An individual commented, “Wow. So ingeniously stunning.” A second added, “Love this idea.” “This is so cool,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “Any pics of people walking on it? Unsettling but rad honestly.” A fifth joked, “My insurance would never believe I damaged my car trying to avoid a crosswalk.”

