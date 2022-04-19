Evening brief: Over 30% kids among 107 fresh Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Over 30% children among 107 new Covid-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

District magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj has urged people to not panic but take precautions against the virus, appealing to them to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any Covid-19-related assistance. Read more

Azaan row: Maharashtra Police begin preventive action against people with cases of communal disputes

The police also said that anyone giving provocative speeches would be arrested, while guidelines are likely to be formed for media's reportage of religious issues. Read more

Kerala HC dismisses actor Dileep's plea in 2017 sexual assault case

In a setback for Malayalam actor Dileep, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed his plea seeking to quash murder conspiracy charges against him. The FIR against the actor was filed by the Kerala Police in connection with a 2017 sexual assault case. Read more

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings fixture moved from Pune to Mumbai after emergence of Covid cases in DC camp

Match No. 32 scheduled to take place on Wednesday has been moved from Pune's MCA Stadium to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in light of the Covid outbreak in the DC unit, the BCCI informed on Tuesday. Read more

How to prevent a summer heart attack; expert offers tips

Extreme heat can put a strain on your heart and increase your risk of heart attack. Here are expert-approved tips to take care of heart health in summer season. Read more