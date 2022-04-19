IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings fixture moved from Pune to Mumbai after emergence of Covid cases in DC camp

Match No. 32 of the IPL 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, which was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the MCA Stadium in Pune, has been moved from the venue and will now be played at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium in light of the Covid outbreak that has taken place in the DC unit, the BCCI informed on Tuesday.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 32 – Delhi Capital versus Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne – CCI scheduled on April 20th, 2022, to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment," an IPL media released read.

It was also announced that a total of five Covid cases have been detected within the DC camp, with physio Patrick Farhart, massage therapist Chetan Kumar, al-rounder Mitchell Marsh, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media member Akash Mane all testing positive.

"The Covid positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble." the release further stated. "From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative."

Last week, the first Covid case in the ongoing IPL emerged when Farhart tested positive, but things escalated on Monday when it was revealed that Marsh along with two more support staff members have returned a positive test result. In fact, the condition was so serious that Marsh had to be hospitalised as his CT value was a concerning 17.

As for the status of the match, it is on as of now following the return of negative results. The release also stated that the DC unit will take another round of test on the morning of April 20, the day of the match, and only once all test results come out negative, will the match go on. Earlier, DC and PBKS, both of whom were scheduled to travel to Pune today, were asked to hold on, with Punjab Kings instructed to undergo their practice session in Mumbai itself.