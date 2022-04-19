Over 30% children among 107 new Covid-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar
In what could be a matter of concern for the health department and parents, 33 children among 107 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. The current active cases in the district stand at 411.
The official figures show 107 more people have tested positive since Monday 6am, while 32 patients have recovered during this period.
"Of the 107 new cases, 33 are children who have tested positive for Covid-19," PTI quoted chief medical officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma as saying.
The district, adjoining Delhi, had reported 65 new cases, including 19 children, on Monday.
On Sunday, district magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj had urged people to not panic but take precautions against the virus, appealing to them to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any Covid-19-related assistance.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far reported 99,154 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. At least 490 have succumbed to the virus to date.
As cases spiked in Delhi-NCR, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in six districts in the region, apart from Lucknow.
The state government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked officials to identify people in these districts who have not been fully vaccinated yet and administer the jab to them on priority while getting those with Covid symptoms tested.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Punjab govt suspends Sangrur women’s college management for misusing funds
The Punjab government has placed the management of Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, under suspension for misusing funds amounting to ₹11.86 crore. Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal has been appointed administrator of the college. Also read: HP Police constable exam: 5 held after WhatsApp chat of paper leak The development came after the state higher education department conducted a probe into allegations of misuse of funds and ordered action against the college's managing committee.
-
Dalits stage protest in Bharatpur against attack on rally
Jaipur: Dalits took to the streets at Seh in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Tuesday against an alleged attack on a rally to mark Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14, which left nine people injured. The protesting Dalits alleged a false case of theft was later lodged against over two dozen Dalits. District collector Alok Ranjan said stones were thrown at the rally and that a complaint was lodged against nine. Ranjan said the administration is unbiased.
-
BBMP announces 5% rebate for property tax if you file before this date
Amid its drive to collect more revenue, the BBMP announced that property owners would be eligible for a 5% rebate if they pay their property tax for the 2022-23 financial year before April 30, 2022. The BBMP had said property tax collected had crossed the ₹3000-meark for the first time. According to data uploaded on their website, the civic body had collected ₹3,074.95 in the 2021-22 fiscal. BBMP's instruction for taxpayers 1.
-
Bengaluru Crime Branch busts cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, 4 held
Crime Branch of Bengaluru on Monday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in running a Helium Crypto Token through a mobile application. "Cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme busted! @CCBBangalore has arrested 4 persons for running and operating a Crypto Miner-HNT (Helium Crypto Token) through a mobile app called SHAREHASH. The app promised high returns on investments and collected crores of rupees from gullible people," tweeted Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City, Kamal Pant.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai: No innocent person held over Hubbali violence
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday dismissed the allegations that innocent people are being held in connection with the Hubballi violence and said arrests were made based on evidence. "No innocent person has been arrested. Based on evidences, people have been arrested," Bommai told reporters at Menase helipad in the temple town of Sringeri. "Those who take law into their hands will face action. Attacking a police station is an unpardonable act," Bommai said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics