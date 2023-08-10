Evening brief: Owaisi's swipe at Amit Shah over his remarks on 'Quit India', and all the latest news

Owaisi's swipe at Amit Shah on using ‘Quit India’: ‘If he knew it was coined by Muslim'

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took a swipe at union minister Amit Shah over his remarks on 'Quit India, saying, “If the home minister knew the term was coined a Muslim, he would not use it”. Read More

Kalavati Bandurkar reacts after Amit Shah's dig at Rahul Gandhi, Congress posts video: ‘Modi govt is lying’

A day after Amit Shah’s jibe apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi, the Congress hit out at the Union home minister with a video clip of Kalavati Bandurkar wherein she acknowledged the Gandhi scion's help. In a video clip shared by the Congress, Kalavati is also seen saying "Modi government is lying". Read More

This country's capital is world's most polluted city

Indonesian capital Jakarta has become the world's most polluted major city, according to air quality monitoring firm IQAir, topping global charts for days as authorities fail to grapple with a spike in toxic smog. Read More

Killer diets: 5 kinds of diets that can turn fatal if you go overboard

Vegan raw food influencer Zhanna D’Art who was passionate about raw vegan cuisine and designed recipes out of it passed away after her prolonged struggle with starvation and exhaustion. Read More

'He has hit more than 50 percent dot balls': Former India opener's damning take on Ishan Kishan's T20I struggles

The West Indies tour has been a memorable for Ishan Kishan in the Test and ODI series but he seems to be unable to shake off his poor form in the T20Is. Kishan made his Test debut in the series and scored an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls in the second Test. In the ODI series that followed, Kishan scored half centuries in all three matches. Read More

