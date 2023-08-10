Home / India News / Owaisi's swipe at Amit Shah on using ‘Quit India’: ‘If he knew it was coined by Muslim'

ByManjiri Chitre
Aug 10, 2023 05:21 PM IST

Owaisi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi if “Hindutva is more important than the country”.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took a swipe at union minister Amit Shah over his remarks on 'Quit India, saying, “If the home minister knew the term was coined a Muslim, he would not use it”. (FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES)

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI)
“Our Home Minister was talking about 'Quit India' yesterday. I wonder if he gets to know that the word 'Quit India' was coined by a Muslim, he will not use this word. I want to say that the kind of politics you (Central govt) are doing will harm the country,” Owaisi said during his speech on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi if “Hindutva is more important than the country”.

On Wednesday, Amit Shah wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “As the nation breathes the air of Independence today, every 9th of August comes as a fragrant memory of the Quit India Movement and the great souls who led it, filling our hearts with the resolute inspiration to echo in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Appeasement Quit India. Dynasty Quit India.”

Shah repeated the slogan in Lok Sabha later in the day while speaking on the no-confidence motion.

Logjam in Parliament

Parliament has been witnessing a massive logjam over several issues including the violence in Manipur since the Monsoon Session began on July 20. Sloganeering, and protests, followed by a ruckus have been witnessed in the House on a daily basis.

The Lok Sabha has also been debating the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc against the ruling government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha on Thursday at 4 pm in response to the no-confidence motion.

(With inputs from agencies)

