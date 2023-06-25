Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: PM Modi discusses trade, defence & security with Egyptian president in Cairo, and all the latest news

Jun 25, 2023
Jun 25, 2023 05:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi, Egyptian president discuss trade, defence & security in Cairo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday held bilateral talks in Cairo, focussing on trade & investment, defence & security, renewable energy, cultural and people to people ties. Read more

Non-BJP Opposition bloc to be named ‘Patriotic Democratic Alliance’? Final decision at Shimla meet

The name of the proposed opposition front could be “Patriotic Democratic Alliance” or PDA, and a final decision on this would be taken at the next meeting of opposition parties at Shimla next month, said people familiar with the matter. Read more

10 best tips and tricks for creating stunning resin art pieces

Resin has taken the crafting world by storm, becoming the ultimate creative medium that offers boundless possibilities. If you haven't delved into the world of resin yet, you're missing out on an exhilarating and versatile crafting experience. Read more

Former R&AW chief Vikram Sood refuses to waste time on Pathaan, laughs over love story with 'ISI agent'

Months after the release of Pathaan, which continues to be the biggest blockbuster of the year so far, former R&AW Chief Vikram Sood has said he wouldn't like to waste time on watching the film. Read more

'There should never be knee-jerk reaction': Shastri's unsparing Ashwin reminder to Rohit, Dravid for 2023 World Cup

Team India have been served with two massive chances to end their long drought of another ICC trophy in 2023. They lost in the first when Australia scripted a 209-run win in the World Test Championship final at The Oval earlier this month. Read more

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

