Home / India News / PM Modi, Egyptian president discuss trade, defence & security in Cairo

PM Modi, Egyptian president discuss trade, defence & security in Cairo

ByHT News Desk
Jun 25, 2023 04:47 PM IST

Modi, the second Indian prime minister on a state visit to Egypt in 26 years, was conferred with the African country's highest state honour ‘Order of the Nile'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday held bilateral talks in Cairo, focussing on trade & investment, defence & security, renewable energy, cultural and people to people ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Eqyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during their meeting in Cairo, Egypt.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Eqyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during their meeting in Cairo, Egypt.(PTI)

"Synergising 🇮🇳-🇪🇬 multifaceted ties PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @AlsisiOfficial in Cairo on 25 June 2023 The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, including in trade & investment, defence & security, renewable energy, cultural and people to people ties. An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" was signed by the leaders", Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, ministry of external affairs, tweeted.

PM Modi's Egypt visit: LIVE updates

“Three MoUs in the fields of Agriculture, Archaeology & Antiquities and Competition Law were also signed”, he added.

Modi, the second Indian prime minister on a state visit to Egypt in 26 years, was conferred with the African country's highest state honour ‘Order of the Nile’ by the Egyptian president Sisi. It is the 13th international award to be bestowed on the prime minister since he assumed office in 2014.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the 11th century Al-Hakim mosque which has been restored by India's Dawoodi Bohra community. “Honored to visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It's a profound testament to Egypt's rich heritage and culture”, Modi tweeted.

Later, Modi visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetry and offered tributes to the Indian soldiers who bravely fought and laid down their lives in Egypt and Palestine during the First World War.

"Prime Minister paid homage to over 4,300 valiant Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Egypt and Aden during the 1st World War," the MEA said in a press release.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pm modi egypt
pm modi egypt
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out