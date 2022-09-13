Evening brief: Police station attacked in Odisha over detention in cannabis case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Odisha: Mob attacks police station over man’s detention in cannabis case

A mob of around 200 people barged into a police station in tribal-dominated Gajapati district in Odisha on Tuesday morning and thrashed five cops protesting a man’s detention in a cannabis smuggling case, police said. Read more

Gyanvapi court order: Mehbooba Mufti says judiciary not adhering to its rulings

A day after a Varanasi court ruled that a plea seeking the right to pray daily to idols installed inside the Gyanvapi Masjid complex is not barred under existing laws and should be decided on merits, former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday regretted the judiciary was not adhering to its own rulings. Read more

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago. Here's how it is unique

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, will lie in state in London for four days ahead of the monarch's funeral on September 19. The coffin is said to be crafted more than three decades ago, AFP reported. Read more

‘No business to suggest…’: SEBI chief on IPO pricing of new-age tech firms

Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Tuesday said the capital markets regulator has no business to suggest pricing of the initial share sale of new-age technology companies. Read more

Raveena Tandon reacts to John Oliver’s hilarious take on Kohinoor row: 'Entire British museum should be declared…'

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter on Tuesday as she shared an old video of John Oliver, where he joked about Britain's refusal to give the Kohinoor diamond back to India. Read more

Shahid Afridi shares retirement advice for Virat Kohli: 'Shouldn't reach a stage where you're dropped from the team'

At 33, Virat Kohli has at least three-four more years of cricket left in him if not more. Kohli, the former India captain, has been the face of Indian cricket even before MS Dhoni retired. Read more

Parenting tips to help your child recognize and deal with bullying at school

When children are bullied, they often don't realize it or they may not understand that bullying can take many forms and may simply assume the other child is joking or be unable to identify social cues and limits. Read more

