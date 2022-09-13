Home / Business / ‘No business to suggest…’: SEBI chief on IPO pricing of new-age tech firms

‘No business to suggest…’: SEBI chief on IPO pricing of new-age tech firms

business
Published on Sep 13, 2022 01:47 PM IST

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said there needs to be more disclosures by companies on how valuations have changed between a pre-initial public offering (IPO) placement and the price which is being asked for in the issue.

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said a company is free to ask for a higher price, but needs to disclose what happened in the intervening period which justifies the massive change in the valuation.(PTI File Photo)
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said a company is free to ask for a higher price, but needs to disclose what happened in the intervening period which justifies the massive change in the valuation.(PTI File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Tuesday said the capital markets regulator has no business to suggest pricing of the initial share sale of new-age technology companies.

She, however, quickly added that there needs to be more disclosures by companies on how valuations have changed between a pre-initial public offering (IPO) placement and the price which is being asked for in the issue.

"A lot has been said about the pricing of IPOs of tech companies… at what price you choose to do the IPO is your business, we have no business to suggest otherwise," Buch said addressing the annual Capital Markets summit organised by industry lobby Ficci here.

Buch, the career-banker-turned-regulator and the first woman chair of Sebi, explained through an example of a company selling shares to investors at 100 and then asking for 450 in an IPO within a few months.

She said a company is free to ask for a higher price, but needs to disclose what happened in the intervening period which justifies the massive change in the valuation.

It can be noted that there have been concerns about investors, especially the unsuspecting retail ones, being taken for a ride due to high valuations sought by new-age tech companies. The share price of payment platform Paytm collapsed to a third of the IPO issue price within a few weeks of listing.

When asked about some recent incidents and what can be done to avoid such experiences, Buch parried the question saying investment bankers ought to answer that.

Meanwhile, she also said Sebi is analysing data and information on retail participation in the futures and options segment, which may lead to more disclosures to be made available to them.

"Sebi will continue to be consultative and democratic in its approach while making regulations and be driven only by data," she said.

As part of a reorganisation exercise, Sebi has appointed one to three officials in every department whose key resource area is to come out with ideas on regulation which will make the industry "celebrate", she said.

The regulator has also sought changes in the Sebi Act which will help it test potential ideas in a regulatory sandbox, she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sebi stock markets ipo + 1 more
sebi stock markets ipo

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out