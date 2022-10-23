Evening Brief: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Karnataka minister for slapping woman, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Not a slap...': Priyanka Chaturvedi targets Karnataka minister who hit a woman

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chatuvedi on Sunday joined many opposition leaders whose criticism was unleashed as a Karnataka minister was seen slapping a woman on camera, sparking outrage. Read more

Kejriwal cites inflation in response to PM Modi's ‘revdi’ culture remark: ‘Don’t insult public…’

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a counterattack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘revdi’ or freebies culture remark. Read more

Apple Watch’s Heart rate monitoring feature saves life of a 12 year girl: Report

The healthcare sector is undoubtedly the greatest beneficiary of rapid technology revolution. In addition to being compact, the health monitoring features are found to be accurate. Read more

Wed stories | Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's stunning style file

Nasa shares post on 'Blank Space,' with Taylor Swift reference, claims to be a Swiftie

Taylor Swift's tenth studio album, Midnights, was released on Friday. And since then, several people and even organisations have hopped onto the bandwagon of being a Swiftie and being proud of it. Read more

Watch: Rohit, Pandya lose cool; argue with umpire as spider-cam robs India of a wicket in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup game

Things turned pretty heated up during the game between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, when a shot from batter Mohammad Nawaz seemingly hit the spider-cam in the 16th over of the innings. Read more

