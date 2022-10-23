Apple Watch’s Heart rate monitoring feature saves life of a 12 year girl: Report

The healthcare sector is undoubtedly the greatest beneficiary of rapid technology revolution. In addition to being compact, the health monitoring features are found to be accurate. A recent report from Hour Detroit magazine states that Apple smartwatch has saved the life of a 12-year-old girl.

Imani Miles’ Apple Watch reportedly continued sending alarms, which her mother Jessica Kitchen later realised were caused by an unusually high heart rate. According to the report, the surgeons found a neuroendocrine tumour in her appendix, a condition uncommon in children.

The mother of the child remarked that if the watch hadn’t alerted her, she would likely have taken the child to the doctor after a few days, which might have been so much worse.

Although the tumour was removed by the medical professionals, the 12-year-old had to have another surgery because the cancer had already spread to other areas of her body. The C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital said that Miles’ operation went well, and she was recovering at home, the report added.

The model of the Apple Watch worn by the Child is unclear.

Apple Watch monitors your heart rate in the background for fluctuations that might indicate a dangerous underlying condition. According to the company, this could assist you in identifying circumstances that might call for additional evaluation.

It states, the user will be alerted if the heart rate is above 120 or below 40 while they appear to have been idle for 10 minutes. Patients can change the threshold bpm or enable or disable these notifications. On an iPhone, the Health app allows users to display all heart rate notifications along with time, date, and heart rate.