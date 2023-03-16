Evening brief: Rahul says ‘hopeful’ of answering in House but Speaker ‘non-committal’, and all the latest news

'Will the MP be told to shut up?': Rahul Gandhi says if democracy was…

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_16_2023_000133A)(PTI)

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Parliament was adjourned within one minute of his arrival while he came to Parliament with the hope of speaking -- replying to the allegations raised against him by four Union ministers. Read more…

Mukhtar Ansari’s sharpshooter Angad Rai gets arrested in Bihar over 2 beer cans

A sharpshooter wanted by the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur walked across into Bihar’s Kaimur district and surrendered at an anti-liquor border checkpost with two beer cans and two bottles of whiskey late on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said. Angad Rai was promptly arrested under Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, produced before a judge on Wednesday and sent to jail. Read more…

Pakistan court to police amid clashes: Postpone Imran Khan's arrest

A Pakistani high court ordered police on Thursday to postpone an operation to arrest Imran Khan for another day, defusing a surge in violence that saw supporters of the former prime minister fighting pitch battles with security forces. Read more…

'Sourav knew I spoke English well. He asked me...': Ex-India star's unheard 'Steve Waugh' story from 2001 Kolkata Test

Wednesday (March 15) marked 22 years of India's glorious triumph against Australia in a Test match in Kolkata, that ended the Steve Waugh-led side's 16-match winning streak. India emerged victorious from the jaws of defeat; the side was bundled on 171 after the Aussies posted a strong score of 445 in the first innings. Read more…

RRR sets new record in Japan, grosses over ₹80 crore as it enters 20th week of theatrical run

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which was released in Japan on October 21 last year, has entered its 20th week of uninterrupted theatrical run, grossing over ₹80 crore so far in the country. The film, which was released in 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan, has become the highest-grossing Indian film in the country. Read more…

World Sleep Day 2023: When is World Sleep Day? Know the date, theme, history and significance

World Sleep Day is an annual event organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society, formerly the World Association of Sleep Medicine, since 2008. The day aims to lessen the burden of sleep problems on society through better prevention and management of sleep disorders. Read more…

Sara Ali Khan basking in hills of Manali

Sara Ali Khan is currently exploring the hills of Himachal Pradesh. the actor took to Instagram to share glimpses of her trip to Spiti Valley and Manali. Check story

