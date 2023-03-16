RRR sets new record in Japan, grosses over 80 crore as it enters 20th week of theatrical run

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which was released in Japan on October 21 last year, has entered its 20th week of uninterrupted theatrical run, grossing over ₹80 crore so far in the country. The film, which was released in 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan, has become the highest-grossing Indian film in the country. Also read: RRR's ‘Jenny' Olivia Morris reacts to Naatu Naatu Oscar win, recalls reaction on hearing song for first time

The official Twitter handle of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR shared that the film has entered its 20th week of run in cinemas in Japan. The tweet read, “This tweet's engagement and compliments demonstrate how RRR is gradually penetrating into the roots of Japan with each passing day. Glad that the film is drawing exceptionally high footfalls and is currently running in 202 cinemas in its 20th week! Love you Japan (sic).”

As per a report by Box Office India, RRR, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has so far grossed more than ₹80 crore and is expected to breach the ₹100 crore-mark by the end of its theatrical run in Japan. RRR, which grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, was celebrated for its breathtaking action scenes.

Earlier this week, RRR became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar in the Original Song category. At the 2023 Oscars ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation. Deepika Padukone introduced the performance as the audience cheered on every time she mentioned the song or film’s name.

On winning the Oscar for Naatu Naatu, composer MM Keeravani said in his acceptance speech: “There was only one wish on my mind...RRR has to win ...the pride of every Indian...and it must put me on the top of the world."

Over the last few months, Naatu Naatu truly became a global phenomenon. In all its recent screenings in the west, the track got the audiences dancing in the aisles and hooting. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr NTR was seen as Bheem.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON