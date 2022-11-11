Evening brief: Record seizures in Himachal, Gujarat ahead of polls, says EC, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 05:02 PM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said the results are encouraging with Gujarat witnessing seizures of 71.88 crore within just a few days of the announcement of the elections. (HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Record seizures in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat ahead of polls: Election Commission

Law enforcement agencies in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have made “record seizures” of cash, liquor, drugs and precious metals in the run-up to the assembly elections in the two states…read more.

Jharkhand CM hits out at BJP amid corruption charges: 'think they can end our…'

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday asserted that the ruling coalition will come to power with a bigger majority next time even as the state government has been rocked by…read more.

Israel's president to ask Netanyahu to form new government

Israel's President Isaac Herzog will ask veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government on Sunday, the president's office said. The announcement came after the…read more.

'Yes, they are chokers. There is no denying it': Kapil Dev's unfiltered verdict after India's T20 World Cup defeat

When it comes to expressing his emotions or thoughts, Kapil Dev is as raw as they come. Known for his blunt and to-the-point assessment, Kapil's statements have in the past created ripples…read more.

Delhi pollution: Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars to remain till Sunday

Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government and election-related work do not come under the ban purview…read more.

Anushka Sharma's new sunkissed pic gets love from Virat Kohli, proves classic white tee and black pants are evergreen

Casual style statements that are trendy, classic and comfy are Anushka Sharma's forte. Anushka, who is married to cricketer Virat Kohli, has an impressive and impactful off-duty…read more.

Anaconda lunges at snake handler multiple times. Video goes viral with 49 million views

If you regularly follow snake wrangler Nick on Instagram, you may be aware of the different kinds of videos that he shares which show him handling various species of snakes…read more.

Topics
gujarat assembly himachal pradesh anushka sharma virat kohli
