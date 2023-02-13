Evening brief: Ruckus in Bengal assembly after Suvendu's speech, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ruckus in Bengal assembly after Suvendu's speech; Mamata Banerjee slams BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP for “insulting” Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and reiterated her call to defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reported news agency PTI. Read more

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani groove to Burj Khalifa at star-studded wedding reception. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand reception at St Regis, Mumbai on Sunday which saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance – from Vicky Kaushal to Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan to Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor to Gauri Khan and Mira Rajput to Kajol. Read more

Watch: Mandhana's priceless reaction after striking gold in WPL Auction; IND stars join in celebration with 'RCB' chants

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana triggered a bidding war in the inaugural Women's Premier League Auction at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Monday. Read more

Body contouring: Latest trends, types, procedures and all you need to know

Say goodbye to stubborn pockets of fat and hello to a new, more confident you with body contouring! These cosmetic procedures are revolutionizing the way we think about our bodies, offering a solution for a wide range of concerns. Read more

Father’s toast to son and daughter-in-law at their wedding will leave you teary-eyed. Watch

Weddings are memorable and evoke a myriad of emotions. They are incomplete without family and friends raising a toast. While some wedding toasts are funny, others are sentimental and leave people teary-eyed. Just like this father’s emotional toast to his son and daughter-in-law at their wedding. Read more

Karisma Kapoor's graceful saree looks

Here are some of Karisma Kapoor's graceful saree looks. See here

