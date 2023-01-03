Evening brief: ‘Second Wife Dhaba’ helped Congress MP finish 17km non-stop Bharat Jodo Yatra; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Second Wife Dhaba' helped Congress MP finish 17km non-stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed Tuesday from Delhi after a nine-day break and entered Uttar Pradesh via Loni in Ghaziabad. Read more

‘Deeply impressed by Americans': China foreign minister's surprising praise

New Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang did not hold back in his praise for Americans after he stepped down as Beijing's top envoy in Washington. His comments signaled a warming of ties between the two countries whose relations have been strained recently amid tensions over Taiwan. Read more

Malaika Arora’s trainer shares tips on yoga asanas to regulate the thyroid gland

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. From accelerating metabolism to boosting balance and immunity of the body, yoga can help in bringing a lot of positive changes in the diet and the lifestyle. Read more

Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary reveal second baby daughter's name and its meaning: Divisha

Actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have revealed the name of their second daughter as Divisha. They took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the update with their fans and followers. They also shared the meaning behind the name. Read more

AI generated pics of Bengali wedding anger people on Twitter

Using AI to create artwork or write books is slowly gaining popularity among people. These creations often collect varied reactions from netizens when they are shared on social media. One such share was posted by a Twitter user. Read more

Jasprit Bumrah returns from injury, BCCI announces revised India ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

Jasprit Bumrah has been included as a last-minute addition to India's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting January 10. Bumrah, India's premier pacer, was first sidelined due to a stress fracture in his back ahead of the Asia Cup but seems to have fully recovered after a long rest and undergoing intense rehabilitation at the NCA. Read more

