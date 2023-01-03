Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary reveal second baby daughter's name and its meaning: Divisha

Actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have revealed the name of their second daughter as Divisha. They took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the update with their fans and followers. They also shared the meaning behind the name. (Also read: Debina Bonnerjee says she finds it hard to handle her daughters)

In a picture from a beach, Debina and and Gurmeet are seen holding Divisha in their arms in a special chair with bamboo canes poking out. The word ‘Divisha’ is written next to them. Sharing the photo, Debina wrote, “Our Magical baby is named as Divisha which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga." Debina also tagged a hotel in Goa for their stay.

Fans blessed the couple and their newborn daughter. “Divisha is so lucky to have parents like you,” read a comment. “Very nice name god bless her always,” wrote another.

Debina and Gurmeet's first daughter Lianna was born just eight months before her sister. On November 11, they welcomed their second child.

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared the news with a special post which he captioned, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

Debina also recently shared a letter for her Divisha. "TO MY SECOND CHILD, You're not my first, that much is true. I loved another before loving you. I'm a different mother this time around. More calm and confident I've found. Since you came, there's a new dimension. Two children now want my attention. I was so excited first time around. This time I want to slow things down. Your 'firsts' will all be 'lasts' for me. Last crawl and last to ride my knee. You were not my firstborn this is true, But the last child I will have is you. You're the last lullaby I'll ever sing. And 'lasts' are a special kind of thing. @emmarobinsonuk."

Debina and Gurmeet starred together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, tied the knot on February 15, 2011.

